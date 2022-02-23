ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANRPC reports growth in 2021 natural rubber demand

By European Rubber Journal Staff
Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR—The natural rubber industry posted a strong recovery in 2021, with an 8.7-percent growth in demand compared to 2020, according to the latest figures offered by the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries. Total consumption figures came in at 14.079 million metric tons in 2021, as demand...

#Natural Rubber#Anrpc#Kuala Lumpur#Rss
