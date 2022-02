Click here to read the full article. John Demsey, one of the highest-ranking executives at the Estée Lauder Cos., has been placed on unpaid leave, according to an internal memo obtained by WWD. The memo said: “Effective immediately, John Demsey is being placed on unpaid leave due to content posted on his Instagram handle. The content posted does not represent the values of The Estée Lauder Companies. As a company deeply committed to inclusive actions and behavior, and in line with our company policies, our employees and our leadership are accountable for upholding these values.”More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO