MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed Saturday the death of an inmate who passed away during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution. It happened Monday, February 14, and while initial details surrounding the death were not clear, correction officials said they have immediately taken “action to support a full investigation and ensure inmate safety.” Those actions include placing 10 officers on administrative leave. Additionally, they said one officer had resigned. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the inmate’s death. Here are the measures the department said it has taken to aid in the investigation: • FDC immediately...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO