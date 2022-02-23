Tonight: Lindy Thackston examines wig shortage affecting cancer patients

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
A woman from Llangollen who has been living with her cancer diagnosis since the year 2000 has embraced the services on offer at her local hospice. Pauline Edwards, lives with Medullary thyroid cancer and for the past 10 years has managed to keep her condition stable, allowing her to live a wellness journey with the help of a variety of arts, crafts and well-being courses at Nightingale House Hospice, in Wrexham.
Are Cancer Patients More Apt to Believe COVID Lies?. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 abounds, and cancer patients who are currently receiving treatment are more likely to believe COVID lies than cancer survivors who've completed treatment and people who've never had cancer, a new study says.
A few days ago, we warned you about the El Chavito candy recall after the manufacturer discovered potential lead contamination. It turns out that’s not the only candy recall that involves a lead poisoning risk. Other companies issued similar recalls for the same type of candy: dried salted plums....
PEOPLE could mistake a cancer symptom that strikes at night for arthritis. It may also wrongly be assumed to be growing pains in children. Bone cancer is diagnosed in 550 people every year in the UK, making it relatively rare. It can be diagnosed at any age, and there are...
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them wo...
In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They say your eyes are the window to the soul—but they can also be a window to a heart attack. "There's so much more to an eye exam than just determining your glasses or contact lens prescription," said Dr. Gregory Ford, an optometrist with West Michigan Eye Care Associates. "One of the big parts of our eye exam is to look inside the eye and look specifically at the blood vessels."
A 30-year-old man only discovered he had heart disease and needed a transplant after using his friend's Fitbit watch. Ryan Gabb, from Wrexham in north Wales, found he had a resting heart rate above 100 beats per minute — the maximum end of the healthy range — after putting on the gadget.
A new study recently published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research found that women who heavily used cannabis had lower incidence of diabetes, a chronic condition that prevents the body from either making enough insulin (type 1) or being able to use insulin efficiently (type 2). Approximately one in 10 Americans...
Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
Two new omicron variant symptoms popped up in a recent breakthrough infection. What’s happening: “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said in a recent Instagram post that she experienced two symptoms of COVID-19 after suffering from a breakthrough infection. The two symptoms included exhaustion and lower back...
Comments / 0