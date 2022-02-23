Tonight: Lindy Thackston examines wig shortage affecting cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They say your eyes are the window to the soul—but they can also be a window to a heart attack. "There's so much more to an eye exam than just determining your glasses or contact lens prescription," said Dr. Gregory Ford, an optometrist with West Michigan Eye Care Associates. "One of the big parts of our eye exam is to look inside the eye and look specifically at the blood vessels."

