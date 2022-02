Happy “Twosday,” everyone! I feel like today is the set-up for a Hallmark movie. Today is 2-22-22, marking it a palindrome date. Not only can it be read the same both forward and backward, but it has the added fact that it is all 2’s on a Tuesday! Even more special, according to The Economic Times, today is an ambigram date, which means if you arrange the digits of today’s date, in vertical order, it would read the same upside down, as well. Now, I can already hear you saying, “But wait, technically today is 2-22-2022.” And my response is “22-02-2022!” Ha!

HUDSON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO