Saint Louis, MO

Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Bernthal
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – St. Louis first responders successfully rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Tuesday.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.

One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK. Clayborn praised the work of those officers for saving her before it was too late.

“I thank him, whoever he is,” said Clayborn.

Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of a rescue taking place on the backside of the structure.

St. Louis firefighters also raised a ladder to rescue Daleza Leonard and the two children she was watching. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.

“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” said Leonard.

Leonard and Clayborn say they lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was providing temporary assistance Tuesday.

“I’m grateful we’re here,” said Clayborn. “That’s the good part.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

YourErie

Mayor Schember receives bomb threat letter

On Friday Feb. 25, Erie Mayor Joe Schember discovered an interesting note that was left at his residence. According to Erie Police, the note was discovered around 8:15 a.m. and stated that two bombs were placed inside the Erie County Courthouse. Police and bomb squad conducted a full search of the courthouse and did not […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman dies at 85

Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman has died. According to the Diocese of Erie, Trautman died Saturday evening at Saint Mary’s Home at Asbury Ridge in Erie. Trautman served as Bishop of Erie from 1990 until 2012. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists Funeral arrangements […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver freed from semi after rollover on I-90 overnight

Slick roads overnight are being blamed for a semi rollover on I-90. The accident happened just after midnight near the 25 mile marker. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a semi heading eastbound on I-90 lost control and flipped, landing in the median. The driver was trapped in the semi as diesel was leaking. Crews worked […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

North Park Row Apartments filling quickly

Modern apartment living is apparently popular in downtown Erie as the North Park Row apartments are quickly being rented. The building offers a variety of studio, one and two bedroom apartments to those looking for a new place of residence. The apartments include new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom and in-unit laundry that is […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
