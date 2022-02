According to a new analysis, Britain's urban hedgehogs show signs of recovery, while rural populations have dropped by as much as 75 percent in certain areas in only 20 years. Due to habitat degradation, dog attacks, missing prey, and being killed by traffic, the fascinating prickly species, named the UK's favorite mammal in 2016, has seen a severe drop in numbers since the turn of the millennium. However, new research into hedgehog surveys has found a striking divergence between the city's richness and rural hedgehogs, with clear indicators that the urban population has stabilized and may even be increasing.

