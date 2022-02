The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William needs adult volunteers to serve on a committee to review grants submitted to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Grant Program. Serving on the committee would require volunteers to review and score grant proposals. Training and instruction will be provided. This is a remote volunteer opportunity; however, internet access is required as an online grants management platform is being used. Meetings will be held via Zoom, but some in-person meetings may be required. The ARPA grant submission period ends March 13, and the review process will occur between March 14 and March 27. Please visit bit.ly/3oXX7lN for more information; email bfulford@alliancegpw.org for more information.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO