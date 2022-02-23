JetBlue Offers $336 Round-trip Fares to London, $1,939 for Mint Suite

State offers a new round of pandemic relief grants. The Baker administration on Wednesday launched a $75 million round of pandemic relief grants for struggling small businesses. This initiative is similar to an effort that distributed more than $700 million to 15,000-plus businesses across the state earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, under the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation’s oversight. Businesses with two to 50 employees, and up to $2.5 million in annual revenue, can apply for grants of up to $75,000 in this new round, to pay for a variety of business expenses. The Baker administration is setting aside $25 million for businesses that did not qualify for previous MGCC grants, and $50 million for businesses that reach underserved or economically disadvantaged markets, or businesses that are owned by women, people of color, veterans, individuals with disabilities, or members of the LGBTQ+ community. The latest round was made possible by a $4 billion package passed in the fall by the state Legislature to allocate a significant portion of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and a state budget surplus. Governor Charlie Baker unveiled the new round of grants at an event on Wednesday in Brockton at the Luanda Restaurant & Lounge, a previous MGCC grant recipient. — JON CHESTO.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO