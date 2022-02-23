ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue Offers $336 Round-trip Fares to London, $1,939 for Mint Suite

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Offers $336 Round-trip Fares to London, $1,939 for Mint Suite. If you missed out on United’s London sale yesterday, don’t worry. JetBlue has also launched its own promotion with round-trip fares starting from just $336. Customers flying out of JFK to Gatwick can get the lowest...

