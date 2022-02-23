ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Challenges of Leadership

By Paul Kawata
poz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a difficult if not contentious relationship with Larry Kramer. His last words to me were “fuck you.” I carry them as a badge of honor. As a leader in the fight to end the HIV epidemic, my job is to speak out against injustice and to fight for the...

www.poz.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Lootpress

Next Round of P-EBT Benefits Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
POLITICS
Forbes

Reimagining Leadership Together Globally

Maureen Metcalf, CEO, the Innovative Leadership Institute, is dedicated to elevating the quality of leaders globally. As we continue to experience unprecedented change and anticipate the rate of change will continue to accelerate, I believe we as leaders, thought leaders and academics need to rethink what it means to be a highly effective leader and how to develop these leaders. I have been a Fellow with the International Leadership Association since 2019. As part of this Fellowship, I "work at the intersection of leadership research and practice" and "value rigor and relevance at the nexus of leadership theory and effective practices resulting in thoughtful action-based work."
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Kramer
psychologytoday.com

Why Americans Are Frustrated, Entitled, and Judgmental

Many people incorrectly believe that their lives are controlled by external forces, leaving them relatively powerless. Intolerance of ambiguity is a continual subtext. Harsh criticism is meted out by those who can’t stand being criticized. Anticipation of being offended launches preemptive strikes. External locus of control is a sense...
SOCIETY
poz.com

Creatinine levels

Hi guys! Life has been pretty great to say the least. I’ve been taking triumeq for years and I was doing well. I just switched over to Dovato maybe December late November 2021 because my doctor said it was a good option. My doctor noticed since 3/2019 my kidney function has been decreasing. Creatinine has been about 1.3 and my BUN/creatinine is between 6-8. I’m a 30 y/o black female and I’ve have HIV for about 8 years it just sucks to go through this when I thought everything was going so well. Has anyone else have experience or any advice in this department? Hope everybody is doing well and thriving!
HEALTH
poz.com

So much happening

Welcome to the POZ Community Forums, a round-the-clock discussion area for people with HIV/AIDS, their friends/family/caregivers, and others concerned about HIV/AIDS. Click on the links below to browse our various forums; scroll down for a glance at the most recent posts; or join in the conversation yourself by registering on the left side of this page.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Promoting Black Mental Health and Wellness

The mental health of Black people is impacted by the sociopolitical influences of our societal climate. Clinical work with Black clients often requires a willingness and ability to engage in painful discussions about race and racism. Black students are frequent targets of racist epithets and racist bullying. Efforts to restrict...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Service#Epidemics#Hud#Mental Health Services#Covid#Hrsa Hab#Hopwa#Nmac#Samhsa
MedicalXpress

Meat-eating extends human life expectancy worldwide

Has eating meat become unfairly demonized as bad for your health? That's the question a global, multidisciplinary team of researchers has been studying and the results are in—eating meat still offers important benefits for overall human health and life expectancy. Study author, University of Adelaide researcher in biomedicine Dr....
HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Criminal record plagues more than half of unemployed young men

More than half of unemployed American men in their 30s have a history of being arrested or convicted of a crime, a stigma that poses a barrier to them participating in the nation’s labor force, according to a new RAND Corporation study. By age 35, 64% of unemployed men...
SOCIETY
Tree Hugger

What Is Environmental Racism? Injustices Throughout History and Today

Environmental racism is defined as the disproportionate impact of environmental hazards on people of color. Environmental justice is the movement against environmental racism—one focused on minimizing environmental impacts on all people, advocating for fairer environmental policies and lawmaking, and installing greater protections for BIPOC communities. Environmental racism has encompassed...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
LiveScience

How many teeth do humans have?

Our teeth are vital to everyday function, but just how many teeth do humans have? While developing in the womb, babies grow all the teeth needed for their entire life - a total of 52 teeth. Baby teeth then begin to erupt at around the age of four to seven months. Once children reach the age of six, their adult teeth should begin to come through. These deciduous or 'baby' teeth are placeholders in the jaw for the larger number of adult teeth.
SCIENCE
verywellmind.com

How to Improve Your Communication In Relationships

Communication is vital for healthy relationships. Being able to talk openly and honestly with the people in your life allows you to share, learn, respond, and forge lasting bonds. This is a vital part of any relationship, including those with friends and family, but it can be particularly important in romantic relationships.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy