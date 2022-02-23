The Challenges of Leadership

Maureen Metcalf, CEO, the Innovative Leadership Institute, is dedicated to elevating the quality of leaders globally. As we continue to experience unprecedented change and anticipate the rate of change will continue to accelerate, I believe we as leaders, thought leaders and academics need to rethink what it means to be a highly effective leader and how to develop these leaders. I have been a Fellow with the International Leadership Association since 2019. As part of this Fellowship, I "work at the intersection of leadership research and practice" and "value rigor and relevance at the nexus of leadership theory and effective practices resulting in thoughtful action-based work."
