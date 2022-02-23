The Challenges of Leadership

Hi guys! Life has been pretty great to say the least. I’ve been taking triumeq for years and I was doing well. I just switched over to Dovato maybe December late November 2021 because my doctor said it was a good option. My doctor noticed since 3/2019 my kidney function has been decreasing. Creatinine has been about 1.3 and my BUN/creatinine is between 6-8. I’m a 30 y/o black female and I’ve have HIV for about 8 years it just sucks to go through this when I thought everything was going so well. Has anyone else have experience or any advice in this department? Hope everybody is doing well and thriving!

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO