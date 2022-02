Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. About 4.7 million Covid vaccine doses - 4% of the total - ended up being wasted in England by the end of October 2021, according to public-spending watchdog the National Audit Office. Approximately 1.9 million AstraZeneca doses expired after experts recommended under-40s be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, to avoid a rare link to blood clots. However, the report says wastage was far lower than the projected 20%, with handling, storage and expiry dates proving less problematic than expected.

