East Carolina's basketball team will try and make it two wins in a row to close out the regular season home slate when it hosts Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. The Pirates defeated South Florida 64-60 on Wednesday night to pull a game over .500 at 14-13 with two regular season games left to play. ECU is in search of its first winning season since winning the CIT in 2012-13. Joe Dooley has his club sitting at 5-10 in AAC play. The program has never won more than six games in conference action since entering the league.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO