Click here to read the full article. PARIS – German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise expects its sales growth will slow in 2022, as a result of the softening global economy as well as the rise of raw material costs and energy prices. The Holzminden, Germany-based producer said Tuesday that it expects sales to increase this year of between 5 percent and 7 percent.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew The company reported that its sales in 2021 reached 3.83 billion euros, up 8.7 percent in reported terms and 9.6 percent...

BUSINESS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO