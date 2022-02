COLMAR, PA — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) this week announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 25, 2021. Dorman reported quarterly net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $398.2 million, up 32% compared to net sales of $301.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The strong net sales performance in the quarter reflected robust customer demand across all of the Company’s customer channels and was underpinned by a full quarter impact of recently acquired Dayton Parts. Year-over-year net sales growth, excluding Dayton Parts, was 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and 45% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

