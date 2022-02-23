ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Southeast experts to be featured at ‘AI-driven Innovations in Agriculture’ event

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast experts to be featured at ‘AI-driven Innovations in Agriculture’ event. The Auburn University College of Agriculture and its fellow land-grant universities throughout the Southeast are jointly hosting a conference next month to address the potential of artificial intelligence, robotics and automation in agriculture. Titled “Envisioning 2050...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

Leader-Telegram

Experts stress value of agricultural sanitation

Just about everyone’s been in this situation a time or two. They stop by their local grocery mart looking to pick up some romaine lettuce, or perhaps a cantaloupe, but there’s none to be found. Why? Recent shipments have been recalled in response to a bacterial outbreak. Diseases...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Franklin farm owner wins agriculture innovation award

Franklin County agribusiness leader Jason Farmer has won the 2022 Innovative Young Farmer of the Yea... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Fortune

To fight the Great Resignation, businesses need more empathy-driven innovation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Technology today presents us with a paradox, both as consumers and professionals. Increasingly, the productivity and communication tools we’ve become so reliant on are negatively affecting our well-being and personal development and hindering our professional growth. While most of us are constantly connected by technology, an alarming number of people feel more disconnected and isolated than ever.
Government Technology

AI-Driven App Combines Fitness, STEM for Elementary Schools

It seems the need for exercise in children is more urgent than ever, with the World Health Organization reporting in 2020 that most children across the globe were falling short of the recommended 60 minutes per day. GOFA International, a global tech startup that launched an artificial intelligence-driven fitness and nutrition app for adults last month, believes it has a solution to help children achieve their physical activity needs.
Phys.org

Innovative catalysts examined in expert review

Green hydrogen is an important component in a climate-neutral energy system. It is produced by electrolytically splitting water with wind or solar power and stores this energy in chemical form. But currently, the production of green hydrogen is not yet economical or efficient enough. The key to solving this problem is through the development of innovative electrocatalysts, which should not only work with high efficiencies but should also be available and inexpensive.
biospace.com

Berlin Brothers Target New Day in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

From Left: Terray CEO Jacob Berlin and CFO Eli Berlin/courtesy of Terray Therapeutics. Terray Therapeutics, the latest new company in AI-driven drug discovery and development, launched Tuesday with $60M in Series A financing. This comes shortly after it received $20 million in seed funding. Given the number of investors who...
thefastmode.com

A Deep Dive into AI for Wireless Networks Featured

Wireless networks have evolved tremendously from the first GSM SMS two-word message, “Merry Christmas,” in 1992 to today’s expectation of 100 Mbps - with a real desire for 1 Gbps for the average wireless consumer. Over the ensuing years, semiconductor technology has followed Moore’s law to shrink chip features by over a factor of 5000, enabling more complex processing algorithms and wide bands of new RF spectrum. Wireless customers reluctantly tolerated dropped calls when mobile service began because it was better than stopping to find a payphone. Now we expect ubiquitous high-speed data service anywhere, anytime. Today’s lifestyles and thousands of new mobile applications have resulted in technology complexity outpacing conventional signal processing and network management algorithms. Fortunately, AI’s rapid evolution provides solutions which work symbiotically with current wireless standards to address these challenges and offer a clear path to next generation cellular.
