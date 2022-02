Honda is having itself a busy year. Fresh off the launch of the new Civic sedan and hatchback, it is about to introduce a new HR-V small SUV, a new CR-V crossover, and this—a new-generation Accord midsize sedan. Just as the CR-V is a juggernaut among compact SUVs, duking it out with the likes of Toyota's RAV4 for sales, the Honda Accord is a mainstay in the shrinking yet still popular midsize sedan space. Even the relatively old 2022 model, which was introduced back in 2017 and is about to be replaced by this new 2023 Honda Accord, remains at the top of its class in our Ultimate Car Rankings. It is an achingly competent and satisfying car to own, delivering confident handling, a refined ride, punchy powertrains, and sleek looks inside and out.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO