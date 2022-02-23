ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Charges pending against Niagara Falls woman after police lieutenant was injured in crash

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Niagara Falls police said charges are pending against a Niagara Falls woman after a police lieutenant was injured in a crash.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Walnut Avenue and 18th Street.

Police said a 27-year-old woman from Niagara Falls was traveling north on 18th Street when she allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at Walnut Avenue and was struck by a Niagara Falls police vehicle.

According to police a lieutenant was operating the vehicle which had no traffic control device and had the right of way. The police vehicle then struck a parked vehicle.

The woman was taken to ECMC where she was treated and released and the lieutenant was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated for a head injury and has been released.

Police said charges are pending.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

