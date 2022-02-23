Report: Denard Robinson coming home

Here’s some news Michigan football fans will absolutely love: Denard Robinson is coming home.

The Deerfield Beach, Florida, native has spent his post-NFL career in Jacksonville, first as an offensive analyst at Jacksonville University and more recently as a quality control coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted him. However, according to former Michigan basketball player Anthony Wright, who does breakdowns for On3, Robinson is coming back to Ann Arbor, and he will be named the assistant director of player personnel, joining new director of player personnel Tom Gamble behind the scenes.

Robinson wasn’t just a fan favorite in Ann Arbor, but perhaps ‘the’ fan favorite.

He burst onto the scene with his very first carry: He fumbled the snap, picked it up and took it in for a touchdown. From there, he was electric, earning the starting quarterback job in his second year and becoming a superstar on the national level.

However, his career was derailed by an ulnar nerve injury suffered during his senior year against Nebraska in Lincoln.