South Dakota GOP senators reject LGBTQ support resolution

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans rejected a proposed resolution on Wednesday that would have commended the state’s LGBTQ and Native American Two Spirit community, offering no explanation and hearing no opposition testimony.

Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba brought the resolution to state that the “Legislature recognizes the LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit community for its collective efforts to secure true equality for all.” It would have had no force of law.

Republican lawmakers and Gov. Kristi Noem have faced criticism from the LGBTQ community this year for passing and signing a ban on transgender girls and college-age women from joining school sports leagues that match their gender identity. Republicans cast the bill as “protecting fairness in women’s sports,” but the LGBTQ community derided it as state-sponsored bullying of students who are already marginalized.

Lawrence Novotny, a member of the Brookings Human Rights Commission, told lawmakers on the Senate State Affairs committee that the resolution was a chance for them to send a message to the LGBTQ community that they are welcome. He argued that has become a pressing need, pointing to high rates of depression among LGBTQ people in the state.

“If our intention is to truly be a place of great faces, then we must be truly inclusive of all people,” April Carillo, a board member of Equality South Dakota, said, referencing the state motto.

However, every Republican present in the Senate State Affairs committee on Wednesday rejected Nesiba’s resolution. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck made the motion for it to be dismissed without discussing his reasoning.

The only senator on the committee who discussed the resolution was Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, who offered a dissenting vote.

“What does this really hurt?” he asked. “Showing some solidarity with some people who may be a little bit different from us. Is that a bad thing?”

At a news conference last week, Noem was asked about the depression rates among LGBTQ South Dakotans. She said she did not know why there are high rates of reported depression.

“That makes me sad,” she said. “We should figure it out.”