Granite Bay, CA

Jewell Loughridge-Deason

Pocahontas Times
 4 days ago

Jewell Caroline Galford Loughridge-Deason, age 87, of Granite Bay, California, passed away at home, Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Born May 3, 1934, at Woodrow, she was the youngest daughter of the late Emmett and Delanie Beverage Galford.

Jewell graduated from Marlinton High School in 1952. Although she’s resided with her family in California since 1959, her heart remained true to Pocahontas County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Goldie Beck, Azalea Scalise and Jenny Galford; brothers, Delbert, Albert, Garland, Milburn, Eugene and Cecil Galford; first husband, Harold Lough-ridge; and daughter, Rhonda Bigelow.

She will be missed by surviving family members, sister, Ruth Golby; husband, Charles “Bryan” Deason; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Michael Garr; stepdaughters, Dianna (Hank) Young and Anita (Tim) Ferrero; stepsons Edward (Twila) and Kenneth (Lynda) Deason; three grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 19 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In remembrance of Jewell’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the American Cancer Society or your local Hospice organization.

