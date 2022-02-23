ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas Times

Frances Miller

Pocahontas Times
Pocahontas Times
 4 days ago

Frances Ann Miller, 77, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at CAMC-Memorial in Charleston.

Born August 15, 1944, at Spruce Flats, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Naomi Ruth Gaylor Miller.

Frances was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Delmas, Charles and Wilburn “Earn” Miller.

She is survived by brother, Tempest “Buck” Miller; and two sisters, Hester Samples and Charlotte Shaw, all of Marlinton.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Cochran Cemetery in Onoto with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Online condolences can be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocahontas Times

Crystal Baker

Born February 12, 1983, she was a daughter of Donna Parris Smith and the late Carl “Diddlehop” Smith. Crystal was a proud Army veteran and an animal lover. Her smile was bright and contagious. She touched many lives and will be missed by so many. In addition to...
MARLINTON, WV
Pocahontas Times

Tabitha Thompson

We sadly announce the passing of Tabitha Cooper Thompson, 39, of Fincastle, Virginia, on February 11, 2022. Tabitha was tragically killed while riding her bicycle, cross training for the upcoming Blue Ridge Marathon. Born in Charleston, Tabitha was a daughter of Forest Perry Jr., “PJ,” and the late Denise Cooper....
FINCASTLE, VA
Pocahontas Times

Pocahontas Times

Pocahontas County, WV
50
Followers
273
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Premiere News For The Pocahontas County Area

 https://pocahontastimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy