Frances Miller

Frances Ann Miller, 77, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at CAMC-Memorial in Charleston.

Born August 15, 1944, at Spruce Flats, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Naomi Ruth Gaylor Miller.

Frances was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Delmas, Charles and Wilburn “Earn” Miller.

She is survived by brother, Tempest “Buck” Miller; and two sisters, Hester Samples and Charlotte Shaw, all of Marlinton.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Cochran Cemetery in Onoto with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Online condolences can be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com