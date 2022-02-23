James Burks

James “Jim” Sherman Burks, age 79, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Jim was a 1962 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston and earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at West Virginia University in 1966. During his undergraduate years at WVU, he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi social fraternity and the Kappa Psi pharmacy fraternity. He worked as a pharmacist for several community pharmacies and hospitals in Elkins, and was the owner of Pocahontas Pharmacy in Marlinton for more than 25 years. Jim lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. He especially loved breeding and showing his horses and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Ghent; and son-in-law, David Skelton.

He is survived by Irene, his wife of 45 years; daughters, Jann, Hannah and William Skelton, of North Caldwell, New Jersey; Cindy, (Bobby), Jacob and Zachary Wenke, of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania; and Jamie, (Brenan), Ian and George Buckley, of Raleigh, North Carolina; son, Jeb (Bev) Burks and Crayton Litton, of Morgantown; and daughter, Renae (Josh), Madeline and Julian Sill, of Mount Clare.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Per his request, his ashes will be scattered over his farm, Windy Hill Quarter Horses, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jim’s honor to the Pocahontas County 4-H Leaders Association, 900 East 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, or the Pocahontas County Saddle Club, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV, 24954.

