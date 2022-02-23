Mary Colaw

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Ellen Colaw, 82, of Back Mountain, Durbin, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins.

Born May 8, 1939, at Durbin, she was a daughter of the late James Russell and Jessie Mae Sheets Colaw.

Mary was a member of the Durbin Church of the Brethren and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, James Lee Colaw.

She is survived by her son, Doug Colaw, and wife, Debra, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Donnie Curry officiating. Burial was in Bethel Church Cemetery on Back Mountain.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com

