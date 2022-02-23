Michael Porter

Michael was loved by many . . .

He attended Huntington High School, just like his father and grandfather before him. Michael earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Marshall University and went on to get his Master of Business Administration. Michael’s love for math and numbers led him on a journey to North Carolina, where he earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation, a rigorous three-test course. When he returned to West Virginia, he began teaching in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, encouraging his students to think “outside the box” for solutions to problems and to not let difficulties prohibit their advancement. To encourage students in the rural area to pursue continuing education, Michael set up the “Michael J. Porter STEM Scholarship Fund.”

Graduating students in Po-cahontas County can apply for the scholarship through the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation.

Whether you knew Mich-ael as a son, brother, cousin, nephew, baseball player, soccer player, Knight of Columbus, TNBC member, honor- ary Tygart camper, “9-gallon pin” blood donor, teacher, friend, Mr. Sir, neighbor or Vern, he will live on in our hearts.

“Shine an ever-lovin’ light on me.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross or contributing to the Michael J. Porter STEM Scholarship Fund. For the scholarship fund, make checks payable to Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation with Michael J. Porter Scholarship in the memo line and mail to: PO Box 1682, Lewisburg WV 24901.