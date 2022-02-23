ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

James Peachey

Pocahontas Times
Pocahontas Times
 4 days ago

James Lewis Peachey, 88, peacefully passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, under the care of the Tidewell Sarasota Hospice House in Sarasota, Florida.

He was born February 20, 1933 in Ontario, Canada, and moved to northern Indiana in 1952, where he married and started his family. In 1967, he moved his family to Sarasota, where he worked in the demolition and land development industry. He later established his own automotive and equipment repair business in Sarasota, and eventually chose to retire to Hillsboro with Nancy Peachey, his beloved wife of 35 years.

He loved boating/sailing, hunting and fishing, remodeling and developing properties, hosting cookouts for family and friends and listening to and singing gospel music. In 2021, he moved from his mountain property in Hillsboro back to Nokomis, Florida, to be closer to his children and to enjoy the warmer year- round weather, but he left behind a part of his heart in what he called God’s country and spoke of it often.

Jim leaves behind his seven children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a sister, three brothers and numerous beloved Peachey family members and his many friends in Sarasota, Florida, Hillsboro and surrounding areas, which includes Ruth Lewis, of Lewisburg, and her family.

His positive and happy personality along with his strong determination and adventurous spirit will be dearly missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Tidewell Hospice at 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, www.tidewell.org, or to a local West Virginia charity that supports neighbors in need.

