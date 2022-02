The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been out 11 years now, and Bethesda show no signs of giving up on it yet. The truth is that when a game is this old, and has been ported to every single platform known to man, it gets more than a few mods. Whether you want to make everyone in Skyrim gay, or make all the locks specific to the region where they are found, there is a mod for pretty much any whim you have.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO