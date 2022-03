If you know deep down that there has got to be a better way than this to do things in business and live life, you are right. You no longer have to get ahead by proving your worth through your workaholism, perfectionism, or people pleasing-ism. Your feelings of restlessness and dissatisfaction with the status quo, your frustration with the way things have always been done, has a purpose. It is to get you to this point of departure. This point where you courageously leap into the unknown to create something new in your life and through your leadership. Something new, something different that supports innovative solutions through business and a way of life that cares for people and for the planet.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO