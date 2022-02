Highs and lows. Maralee Nichols is getting real about being a single parent two months after welcoming her and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy. “I love caring for my son daily and tending to his needs,” the fit model, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly of the little one, whose name she has yet to reveal. “It is so rewarding. I never knew I could love someone so much. He brings such joy into my life and is my greatest blessing.”

