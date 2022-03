Caleb Williams was in the giving spirit this week. He used one of his NIL deal to surprise some of his fellow student-athletes. The new USC quarterback recently signed a deal with Beats by Dre and personally surprised everyone on the Trojans women’s basketball team with new headphones after a practice, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje. They were good luck gifts as they get ready for the Pac-12 tournament.

NFL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO