There was one stand-out star of Samsung Unpacked 2022 for me, and it wasn’t the Galaxy S22 Ultra or any of the other smartphones. It was a tablet: the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. When I first walked into the testing area for the new Galaxy devices, ready to get my hands on the new S22 or Tab S8, it was in fact, the Ultra Tab S8 that immediately caught my eye. I had never seen anything like it before.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO