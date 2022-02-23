ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Book details how Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy hated each other shooting 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Cover picture for the articleIn his new book 'Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild...

Halle Berry Steps Out For Lunch With Son Maceo, 8, & BF Van Hunt In Malibu — Rare Photo

The Oscar-winning actress was with her two favorite dudes during the weekend outing. The trio looked like quite the happy family while out. Halle Berry, 55, kicked off the long holiday weekend strong, starting off with lunch at Wylie’s Bait & Tackle in Malibu on Saturday, Feb. 19. The A-list actress was in fine company during the outing, where she was joined by her son Maceo, 8, and boyfriend of nearly two-years Van Hunt.
Charlize Theron
Tom Hardy
The wild making of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ revealed in new oral history book

Director George Miller, whose career includes both the post-apocalyptic mayhem of “Mad Max” and “The Road Warrior” and the kid-friendly fare of “Babe” and “Happy Feet,” spent years staring down one obstacle after another to make “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the fourth Mad Max film.
Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s intense Mad Max chemistry nearly caused a car crash

There’s no denying Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron are two of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today. The pair were absolutely incredible together in the epic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road, helping to make it a strong contender for one of the best movies of all time. But apparently, the stars looked so good together, that they actually caused a car crash!
A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘The Young and the Restless’ Air Repeats in Place of Originals Due to CBS News Coverage of Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine

Due to President Biden’s address on the situation in Ukraine, today’s regularly scheduled all-new episodes of “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” will instead be seen tomorrow, February 25, in their entirety, CBS announced this afternoon. In place of...
‘The Batman’ Actor Peter Sarsgaard Says We’ve “Probably” Reached The Superhero Saturation Point

Peter Sarsgaard is no stranger to superhero films. Even before his upcoming role in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” as shady District Attorney Gil Coulson, Sarsgaard went full-on villain for the oft-maligned Ryan Reynolds film, “Green Lantern” back in 2011. That film saw the actor bury himself under prosthetics to play Hector Hammond. And now, more than a decade later, he thinks that the world might have reached its saturation point with superhero films.
Zoe Kravtiz Admits To Rob Pattinson’s Face She Hasn’t Seen ‘Twilight’ & He Calls Her Out Immediately

Zoe Kravitz is admitting she’s not a big ‘Twilight’ fan, and her ‘The Batman’ co-star is calling her a ‘hater’ in a hilarious new interview. Zoe Kravitz didn’t ever watch the Twilight movies, and Robert Pattinson is calling her out! During a press interview ahead of the release of their upcoming film The Batman, Zoe joked about not having seen the teen vampire romance movies in from which Robert shot to fame from his role as dreamboat vampire Edward Cullen.
Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron feud began after explosive Mad Max fight

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron did not get on while making Mad Max: Fury Road; that’s well documented. Now, though, we have an account of why the pair fell out while making the action movie has been revealed, courtesy of Blood, Sweat & Chrome, an oral history documenting the film’s production.
‘The Office’ Creator Compares His Reboot Idea to ‘The Mandalorian’

Click here to read the full article. With seemingly every passable sitcom being revived as content for the streaming wars, it seems inevitable that “The Office” will return in some capacity. The NBC sitcom was popular during its original run, but did not truly become a cultural phenomenon until years later when it emerged as one of the most binged shows on Netflix. When the series left Netflix for Peacock, it arguably attracted more attention than any of Peacock’s original shows, prompting speculation that Universal would try to bring the show back. Series creator Greg Daniels has been cautiously open...
‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
Clint Eastwood turned down Die Hard role because he didn’t get the humour

Die Hard is, for many film fans, the quintessential action movie. The epic ‘80s movie has gifted us with so many memorable images and quotes, and let’s not get started on the debate as to whether it’s secretly a Christmas movie, or not. One thing’s for certain, it’s difficult to imagine Die Hard without Bruce Willis as the iconic protagonist, John McClane. But picture this, Clint Eastwood could have joined the Die Hard cast, if he had just understood the comedy elements of the script.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up Like a Punk Couple For Avril Lavigne Concert

On Friday night, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a very themed look for the Avril Lavigne concert at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood. The couple were clearly inspired by Lavigne's era of pop punk and MGK took his new pink hair out for a public reveal. Fox had her silky black hair up in pigtails, and wore a low cut black crop top with thin mesh covering her décolletage. Her black pants matched her zippered jacket.
Euphoria's Angus Cloud Once Accidentally Ate Megan Thee Stallion's Sandwich: 'I Had to Apologize'

It's not every day where someone can say they stole something from Megan Thee Stallion — but Angus Cloud managed to accidentally do just that!. Recently, the 23-year-old Euphoria star sat beside Megan at Coach's New York Fashion Week show. He recalled the experience while speaking to InStyle, detailing the hilariously unfortunate mishap that occurred when he mistakenly took her sandwich from the green room.
