Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania truckers head to D.C. to protest ahead of State of the Union address

By Nicole Rogers
 4 days ago

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — US Capitol Police and D.C. Officials are preparing for possible truck driver protests ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

The Bob Bolus Towers & Truckers for America Group are taking a cue from their fellow Canadian counterparts and joining an effort to protest at the nation’s capital. The truckers plan to line up Wednesday morning under the President Biden sign and head to the capital at 8:00 a.m.

Truckers in northeastern Pennsylvania like Adam Murphy spent their morning loading up at least one week’s worth of food and supplies as they geared up to hit the roads not knowing when they’ll be back. They say it’s all to send a message.

“Appreciate truck drivers. We do everything for you guys. Food, clothes, it’s all us,” Adam Murphy, who is traveling to D.C. to protest.

The trucks headed to Washington had sayings like ‘We The People,’We Are Invincible,’ ‘Standing Up And Fighting’.

“Over 100,000 trucks signed up to go to D.C next week. I call this “the first wave’,” said LoSchiavo.

Truck drivers like Larry Loschiavo are protesting a number of things like vaccine mandates, fuel prices, and restrictions on the trucking industry.

“This is all about making a statement peacefully, exercising our first amendment rights, free speech, We won’t use vulgarities or anything like that. It’s all about standing up for our rights,” said LoSchiavo.

The secretary of defense has approved around 700 national guard troops to “provide support at designated traffic posts, provide command and control, and cover sustainment requirements” through March 7.

“Our efforts include enhanced intelligence sharing, critical incident response plan, for the US Capital, regional security assessment and simulation experiment that developed data-driven recommendations to regional security. We are closely monitoring, closely watching and working with state and local authorities,” said White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.

The convoy is a nationwide effort, but the Pennsylvania departure was set up by Bob Bolus, the owner of Bolus Truck Parts and Towing service in Throop. To say the least, the protest has caught the attention of Washington, and he has a message for President Biden.

“You’re an embarrassment. You’re making a fool out of this country. You’re not a Scrantonian. You may have been born here, Joe. We remember each other as kids. But you’re not a Scrantonian, you’re a Delawarian,” said Bolus.

A unified front as truckers from northeastern Pennsylvania and across the nation fight for their freedoms.

