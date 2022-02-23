ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Extra-Frothy Nitrogen Colas

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverage giant PepsiCo has announced the launch of its newest beverage innovation: Nitro Pepsi. According to the company, the new drink sees the brand "reimagining the cola experience" by infusing its classic cola with nitrogen, creating an ultra-smooth and frothy...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coca-Cola introduces a first-of-its-kind flavor

Coke's new flavor is out of this world. At least, that's the idea behind Coca-Cola Starlight, a new limited-edition version of the classic soda that comes in regular and zero sugar. After deciding to discontinue half of its portfolio a few years ago, getting rid of outdated but beloved drinks...
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Coca-Cola Reveals New "Space-Flavored" Soda

Coca-Cola announced Coca-Cola Starlight this week and the Internet is super intrigued. The company said the new beverage is "inspired by space" and that made social media users start trying to determine what the flavor of this soda could possibly be. After all, space could taste like a number of things. The product description says the drink contains "notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space." So, what do you think that tastes like? The answers are out there in the void apparently. It's an exciting announcement for soda fans as Starlight will be offered in coral and zero sugar variants. Apparently, the taste will still be similar to the regular soda, but the 'reddish hue' of these bottles has people thinking something else is up. Check out what the company had to say about it's newest product down below.
DRINKS
MarketWatch

Nitro Pepsi, a creamy cola that leaves a frothy mustache, launches March 28

PepsiCo Inc. will launch Nitro Pepsi, a creamy version of its iconic cola that has a foamy top that leaves behind a frothy mustache, nationwide on March 28. Seen in beer and coffee products, Pepsi previously said it would use nitrogen technology in its products. Nitro Pepsi will be available in Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola flavors, and its recommended that diners consume it without ice. "While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, in a statement. PepsiCo stock has run up 26.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 10.6%.
ECONOMY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsi Cola#Soft Drinks#Food Drink#Pepsico
WKRC

New nitrogen-infused cola set to debut next month

(KMPH/WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A soda giant announced Wednesday that its newest drink is scheduled to be released late next month. According to Pepsi, the latest line of soda by the company is called Nitro Pepsi, which is its first nitrogen-infused cola. The company says the nitrogen will create a smoother and creamier taste. It will also have a foamy texture, much like other nitrogen-based drinks like some coffees and beers.
FOOD & DRINKS
AL.com

Frothy Monkey gets liquor license for old Urban Standard space

Frothy Monkey was approved by the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday for a restaurant retail liquor license for its upcoming downtown location. Frothy Monkey, 2320 Second Ave. North, is taking over the former space of Urban Standard, a popular coffee shop that operated there from 2007-2020. The independently owned Frothy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CharlotteObserver.com

Coca-Cola Wants to Be SpaceX? (Not Exactly)

If you haven't slept through the last year, you've probably noticed the snowballing hype around all things space.In another major milestone toward making going to space no different from getting on a plane, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Report this week opened its tickets to the general public. (At $450,000 a ticket, the accessibility of this is an entirely different issue.)
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
ComicBook

Pepsi Introduces New Nitrogen-Infused Cola

Pepsi has announced its newest offering, Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola. On Wednesday, the brand announced the new cola, which will be available. nationwide beginning March 28th, describing it as "softer than a soft drink", a creamy, smooth beverage with a "mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head."
FOOD & DRINKS
Tampa Bay Times

16 Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin

Shaving sensitive skin can be painful and frustrating. It’s challenging to know the proper techniques, tools, and products to use to get a close shave without irritating your skin. Usually, those with sensitive skin are more prone to irritation after shaving. Their skin feels dry, itchy, or flaking. They’re...
SKIN CARE
Tampa Bay Times

8 Best Aftershaves for Razor Bumps

Razor bumps are the worst part of shaving for some people. Some just have skin that’s more prone to bumps than others. You might wonder what’s causing those tiny, red bumps that hurt and look horrible. Razor bumps are ingrown hairs. They can appear anywhere on the body,...
SKIN CARE
Salon

An indulgent brownie that's accidentally vegan, in less than a minute

Just because you want to eat something that doesn't have any animal products, that doesn't mean you've given up on everything. One of the biggest obstacles many of us who want to lean more plant based face is how irritatingly, unappetizingly virtuous so many of the recipes out there are. Have you ever gone searching for a delicious vegan cake or cookie, only to be assaulted with a bunch of suggestions for things that also promise to be gluten-free, sugar-free, fat-free, low-calorie, and/or all of the above? And then you're like, if I wanted all that, I'd eat a potato. Did I say I wanted to be healthy? I refuse to suffer through any brownie, ever.
RECIPES
US News and World Report

Nitrogen in Tires: Pros and Cons

If tires alone kept cars rolling along, then they would be made of solid rubber. Actually, some military and heavy-duty construction vehicle tires are solid, but most light-duty vehicle drivers spend their time traversing neighborhoods, parking lots and freeways. To keep the drive comfortable in these various day-to-day scenarios, passenger...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy