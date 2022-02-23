Extra-Frothy Nitrogen Colas

Coca-Cola announced Coca-Cola Starlight this week and the Internet is super intrigued. The company said the new beverage is "inspired by space" and that made social media users start trying to determine what the flavor of this soda could possibly be. After all, space could taste like a number of things. The product description says the drink contains "notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space." So, what do you think that tastes like? The answers are out there in the void apparently. It's an exciting announcement for soda fans as Starlight will be offered in coral and zero sugar variants. Apparently, the taste will still be similar to the regular soda, but the 'reddish hue' of these bottles has people thinking something else is up. Check out what the company had to say about it's newest product down below.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO