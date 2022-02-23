Extra-Frothy Nitrogen Colas

Just because you want to eat something that doesn't have any animal products, that doesn't mean you've given up on everything. One of the biggest obstacles many of us who want to lean more plant based face is how irritatingly, unappetizingly virtuous so many of the recipes out there are. Have you ever gone searching for a delicious vegan cake or cookie, only to be assaulted with a bunch of suggestions for things that also promise to be gluten-free, sugar-free, fat-free, low-calorie, and/or all of the above? And then you're like, if I wanted all that, I'd eat a potato. Did I say I wanted to be healthy? I refuse to suffer through any brownie, ever.
