An unruly passenger on a flight bound from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., tried open the door of the aircraft on Sunday, causing the plane to divert to Kansas City, Mo. The passenger, who also tried to rush the cockpit, attempted to open the forward passenger door before a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue the individual, according to a spokesperson for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO