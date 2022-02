By Sabrina Matheny • Rumble Contributor | As February comes to an end, our search for our soul mate and loving relationships can and should forge ahead. True love is an energy that breaks through shielded hearts and big egos. It bares all, knowing vulnerability is a strength and the most viable path to connection. Emotional intimacy is tantamount to authentic love in healthy relationships. It is comprised of joining our spirits, thereby conceiving a love that generously flows between us. When we appreciate our own being and hold a positive self-image, we attract those to us that also see our worth.

