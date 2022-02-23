New Book details how Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy hated each other shooting 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Die Hard is, for many film fans, the quintessential action movie. The epic ‘80s movie has gifted us with so many memorable images and quotes, and let’s not get started on the debate as to whether it’s secretly a Christmas movie, or not. One thing’s for certain, it’s difficult to imagine Die Hard without Bruce Willis as the iconic protagonist, John McClane. But picture this, Clint Eastwood could have joined the Die Hard cast, if he had just understood the comedy elements of the script.
Comments / 0