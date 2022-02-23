ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Free Agency Profile: Should Houston Re-Sign Justin Britt?

By Coty M. Davis
 5 days ago

HOUSTON — The 2021 campaign was a season of change for Houston Texans' center Justin Britt. This past season marked the first time Britt played for another organization following a seven-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, and his first on-field action since sustaining an ACL injury in October of 2019.

It appeared that Britt did not have a difficult time adjusting to his new life in Houston. But did the 30-year-old offensive lineman do enough in his lone season with the Texans to avoid another change of scenery for the second consecutive year?

"Heading into camp with the players we had and the comradery that was already building, we had higher hopes than what the record is," Britt said during his final media availability in January. "I’ve never been in a situation like this. I’ve always been on one team that was kind of established with how they did things, their foundation.

"My expectation was to just come to play football, try to do my best. I didn’t want to get hurt. That was kind of a speed bump. I didn’t know expectations other than go out there and work my butt off."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biwso_0eMxVvcM00

JUSTIN BRITT 2021 SEASON RECAP:

The Texans' offensive line underwent several changes throughout the 2021 season, but Houston did manage to find some consistency with Britt. In 671 snaps played at center, Britt allowed three sacks and a trio of quarterback hits, while Pro Football Focus cited the veteran lineman with a 63.9 overall grade.

Britt's evaluation in pass protection did sustain a minor decline compared to his days blocking for Russell Wilson in Seattle. But Britt's most useful attribute came in his run blocking. With an overall grade of 70.5, Britt ended the season with the highest run-blocking appraisal for the Texans.

The one significant problem that plagued Britt's first year in Houston was injuries. He appeared in 11 out of a possible 17 games for the Texans, where a lingering knee injury deriving from his ACL tear two years ago limited Britt's availability.

"I had a blast this year," Britt said when speaking on his upcoming free agency. "The wins and losses speak for themselves. But aside from that, this group of guys, this staff, I had an enjoyable time coming off a year away from football.

"This is kind of everything I would want other than wins. Coming to work every week with this group of guys and to see how we grew and the steps we took, would I come back here? Yeah, if everything was right and the way it needed to be, I would love to come back here and be around these men again."

FREE AGENCY OUTLOOK:

The Texans' offensive line could undergo a significant amount of changes this offseason, but Houston can benefit from Britt's services for another season. The Texans could reunite with Britt on a team-friendly contract in March, but the veteran offensive lineman may depart from Houston in hopes of joining a playoff-caliber team in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlD2r_0eMxVvcM00

