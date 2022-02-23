ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘CSI’: How the First Season Set the Stage for Entire Franchise

By Lauren Boisvert
 4 days ago
“CSI” was a definite trailblazer in its time. It changed how crimes were solved, by bringing forensics to the forefront of people’s minds. There was an emphasis on science that hadn’t been there before, and it was because of “CSI.”

So, how did the first season of “CSI” set the tone for the rest of the series, and the entire franchise? First of all, the show took inspiration from real life news stories. Most notably, in the episode “Unfriendly Skies.” In the episode, a man tries to open the exit door on a plane mid-flight. In reality, a story similar to this his the news a few months before “CSI” aired.

Additionally, it’s been stated that “CSI” was directly influenced by the O.J. Simpson case. The idea of “following the evidence” and trusting the science was born from the results of that case. There was a lot of skepticism and cynicism surrounding the justice system after that case; it seemed like forensics didn’t matter, and that all you needed was a good lawyer. “CSI” aimed to prove that wrong.

“CSI” also upped the number of dead bodies seen on screen. Now, seeing a dead, mutilated, or burned person on TV is run-of-the-mill. But, in 2000, the atmosphere of crime dramas wasn’t anywhere near the gore that “CSI” presented to audiences. Because the show was all about forensics, we visited the morgue in nearly every episode.

Lastly, unfortunately, “CSI” wasn’t always perfectly accurate. Sure, it aimed to be where it could, but, especially in the first season, there were times where fiction and reality blurred a bit. This was evident when the forensic scientists went on investigations like they were detectives and not lab jockeys. The CSIs continued to investigate crimes all throughout the series. Although, it’s definitely not the first show to skirt the lines of accuracy.

‘CSI: Vegas’: What’s Going to Happen to Sara and Grissom?

Considering the reboot series, the question on everyone’s minds is: what are Sara and Grissom doing now? The show has a great opportunity to give them a proper send off, now that neither Jorja Fox nor William Petersen will be returning.

In my opinion, I think this is a great place to introduce Catherine Willows to the team, while also bringing Sara and Grissom’s happy ending to light. Someone on the team, Allie or Folsom, could ask what happened to the couple. Willows could waltz into the lab and explain that they’ve sailed away on their boat, living their happily ever after, on second retirement, etc. Whatever it is they’re doing.

A scene like this would successfully introduce Willows, while giving fans a nod, letting them know that Sara and Grissom are alright, they’re just doing whatever they want.

