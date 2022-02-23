ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Why There Won’t Be a New Episode Next Week

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFqj6_0eMxV5FB00

Like most TV programming during the 2022 Winter Olympics, “FBI: Most Wanted” took a major hiatus this past month.

Many networks didn’t want to compete with the Olympics for viewership. So, they paused on new episodes and ran reruns in these shows’ place. This past week, some shows returned with new episodes, including “FBI: Most Wanted.”

But fans will be disappointed to hear that a new episode won’t air next week. The President’s State of the Union Address will be airing on most major networks, including CBS. So while the flagship show will run at its normal 8 p.m. slot, neither spin-off show will run afterward.

Like Matt & Jess Carter says, that’ll be pretty disappointing for “FBI: Most Wanted” fans. Many people already had to wait several weeks for a new episode, and then as soon one drops, fans have to wait again. Per the CBS listings, Season 3 Episode 14, titled “Shattered,” will officially air on Tuesday, March 8.

And that’ll also be the last episode that star Julian McMahon will star in as team lead Jess LaCroix.

Julian McMahon Annoucnes He’s Leaving ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

Julian McMahon’s exit from “FBI: Most Wanted” came as an abrupt shock to fans. He’s led the series from the beginning as Jess LaCroix, and now he’ll be replaced with “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Dylan McDermott.

McMahon told Deadline that the next episode, airing on March 8, will in fact be his last episode this season.

“Over the past few months, the producers of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told the outlet. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

That “seamless” way could be any number of things. LaCroix might retire, become injured and need recovery, or even (gulp) get killed off. But it sounds like McDermott will come in to replace him as the team lead, rather than a current character stepping into the role.

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” the “FBI: Most Wanted” star added. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

It’s hard to believe that two weeks from now will be the last time we see McMahon on the “FBI” spin-off show. But we wish him all the best.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Julian McMahon Shares Sneak Peek of Tomorrow’s New Episode

Yes, the episodes of FBI: Most Wanted featuring Julian McMahon are dwindling. But the actor did share a sneak peek into a new episode. McMahon, who will be leaving his role of Jess LaCroix, posted a little look-see into Tuesday night’s show. It will be a new one since it has been on hiatus from new ones because of the Winter Olympics. Let’s take a look at what he shared on Instagram.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Are Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott Friends in Real Life?

When watching Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott on Law & Order: Organized Crime, some might think they are enemies. Not true. As it turns out, these guys have known each other for a long, long time. They have some acting background history between them, too. What could it be? Well, we’re going to find out a little about the Meloni-McDermott friendship from Looper.
TV SERIES
The Press

7 Ways ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Could Write Out Jess

The Fugitive Task Force is about to lose its leader. Julian McMahon is leaving FBI: Most Wanted, with his last episode scheduled to air on March 8. (There’s only one other new episode with him until then; the CBS drama isn’t on March 1 due to the State of the Union.) And once the team loses Jess LaCroix, Dylan McDermott will be coming in soon after as a new character, in an April episode.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Mcdermott
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Julian Mcmahon
tvinsider.com

Has ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Set up Jess’ Exit?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 13 “Overlooked.”]. FBI: Most Wanted is saying goodbye to Fugitive Task Force leader Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) in the next episode (airing March 8), so did the latest give us any indication of how he’ll be saying goodbye? Sort of, plus we may know what to expect from the team before Dylan McDermott’s new character joins in April.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Next Episode#Most Wanted#Episodes#Cbs#Law Order
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Gives Sad Update About His ‘Trusty’ Truck

It’s a sad day when you have to part ways with your truck, and right now, Home Town star Ben Napier is faced with a tough decision regarding his “noble steed.”. According to the home renovator, his Chevy has been with him through thick and thin. Now, though, the Home Town co-host has to decide whether to make a few major repairs or stick with as much of its original parts as he can. On Instagram, Napier informed fans of his situation.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Outsider.com

USPS Made One Major Change to Deliveries: Here’s What

The United States Postal Service cannot keep up with demand in this new global economy that values e-commerce and connectivity above all else. The Biden Administration recently exacerbated the problems by tasking the USPS with delivering millions of home COVID tests. But the cracks already existed in the foundation long before the pandemic changed the American economy forever.
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

411K+
Followers
43K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy