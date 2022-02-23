ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Criminal Minds’: One Star Also Played a Role Behind the Camera

By Chase Thomas
 4 days ago
“Criminal Minds” was one of the biggest shows of its time. The CBS drama ran for fifteen seasons for a multitude of reasons, one of which was the cast. It began with Agent Gideon leading the team, but it changed after he left the show early on. Then, Agent Rossi came on board, played by Joe Mantegna, to add that veteran influence the BAU needed. That run with Agent Hotch leading the team with Agent Morgan and Rossi assisting was some of the favorite times for a lot of the fans of the program. However, did you know one star also played a role behind the camera, too?

It was Joe Mantegna. Indeed, the veteran actor actually directed nine episodes of the show on CBS. His first directing credit actually happened at the beginning of Season 9. The first episode he directed was called, “The Road Home”.

Why ‘Criminal Minds”‘Worked

As previously mentioned, “Criminal Minds” worked for a lot of reasons. However, when you have a cast as vast as the CBS show was, there is a lot of room for mixed emotions and feelings towards one another. Instead, though, that was not the case on the show. The large cast enjoyed working with one another.

Mantegna told TV Insider, “If you can bottle it, like Kirsten said, you would, but it’s difficult. That chemistry is a whole thing and everything has to fit and work and do your best and put it all together, and if it works, it works, and apparently, for 15 seasons, it did. Hats off to everybody involved, from the top to the bottom, even the extras. We had people who were extras for 15 seasons, and they did a great job. Everybody contributed.”

It’s hard. It was a team effort. It also had to be the right team members, and that included the folks who worked behind the scenes.

He concluded, “What’s going on in their brains. The psychology. That’s what people find intriguing. That’s partly why we have a huge female audience. A lot of women liked our show, and I really believe it’s because, well first of all because I think they’re smarter than guys, and second of all, just because they wanted to understand. A.J. touched on this, the educational aspect to it. “I want to learn about this. I see this as intriguing, and maybe I can see something here that could help me avoid a situation or something like that.”

People liked the show because it made it the viewers watching at home think. They learned something watching the CBS show. That was important. That was one of the major reasons the show was as popular as it was was because of how people enjoyed learning from each episode. There was an “educational aspect” to each episode.

You can watch “Criminal Minds” on CBS.

Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Why Shemar Moore Left the Show

Shemar Moore’s Derek Morgan was an integral part of the Criminal Minds team from the very start of the show. And like most of the other original actors, he made a surprising exit during the later seasons. But the exit wasn’t as dramatic as fans thought. The actor was just ready to try something new.
Popculture

'Criminal Minds': Another Major Star Unlikely to Return for Paramount+ Revival

The Criminal Minds revival will have the majority of the Season 15 cast back in action, but two familiar faces are expected to be missing. One is Daniel Henney, who played Matt Simmons on the main series and the short-lived spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. While Matthew Gray Gubler is reportedly not coming back because he's not interested in playing Dr. Spencer Reid again, Henney is too busy with his newest project, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time.
Joe Mantegna
ComicBook

Original Law & Order Star Says New Season Will "Get People Throwing Their Shoes" at the TV

When the original Law & Order, the show that launched the entire Law & Order franchise on NBC, was abruptly cancelled in 2010 after 20 seasons on NBC, fans were, to say the least, stunned. But this week, the beloved police procedural/legal drama returns for Season 21 and while a dozen years have passed and the world has changed, series star Sam Waterston says one thing hasn't: how the show gets people to think. In an interview with Variety, Waterston said that the series will take on issues that "infuriate" people and will have people "throwing their shows at the television" in the new season.
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Season 6 Fate Revealed

SEAL Team is coming back for more on Paramount+. The David Boreanaz-led military drama series has officially been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season on the heels of its nail-biting Season 5 finale last month. SEAL Team fans waiting to see what happens after Team Bravo found themselves under attack in Mali will have their answers in Season 6 of the series, which relocated to the streamer for its fifth season after four seasons on CBS.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Michael Weatherly Return To the Show in a Different Role Than Before?

When television shows list their accolades, they have to be very specific, so bear with us here. As of last year, NCIS is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series on air. The 19th season of the JAG spin-off aired back in September 2021 and will wrap up next month. With the final episode approaching, fans are already looking forward to Season 20 and making guesses as to what it might look like. One NCIS star, in particular, Michael Weatherly, has been a hot topic.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Says It’s Heartbreaking To See Morgan Stevens and Richard Gilliland Share the Screen

There are not many shows as popular and as iconic as “The Waltons” over the years. The program was a hit for almost a decade in the 1970s. It’s also still beloved today with so many folks going back and watching old episodes. However, the former star of “The Waltons” Judy Norton is also going back in time much to fans’ delight on her YouTube show.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Spent an Entire Season Developing This Character Who Left Abruptly

If you’re a longtime fan of “NCIS,” then you are sadly used to watching characters come and go on the long-running program. From Mark Harmon to Michael Weatherly to Cote de Pablo to Emily Wickersham, some of these goodbyes have been more painful than others. Fans had to say goodbye to one “NCIS” character not long after she was introduced in the first place.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

