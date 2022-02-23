ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Uncharted’ Co-Star Was Afraid to Tease Him Unless Security Was Around

By Allison Hambrick
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TliNh_0eMxUud000

Actor Tom Holland revealed that while Uncharted costar Mark Wahlberg had a good sense of humor, he was afraid to push it.

“You can tease Mark [Wahlberg], but he’s also quite a scary guy,” Holland explained on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “So, like, I have a security guy [Jack], who’s one of my best mates, but I only tease Mark when Jack’s around.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHkLclxvUBQ

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tom Holland Only Teases Mark Wahlberg When There’s Security Nearby (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHkLclxvUBQ)

Holland also explained that Wahlberg was once slated to play his role of Nathan Drake, but was moved into the role of Sully due to age. Of course, the Spider-man actor had to tease the actor about that. Apparently, Holland went out of his way to mention Wahlberg’s age during the Uncharted press tour.

However, it’s all in good fun. In truth, Holland was a lifelong fan of the Uncharted video games. Playing Nathan Drake was a dream for him, as was working with Wahlberg. Additionally, Holland appreciated the opportunity to do something new as an actor.

“For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get given the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go,” Holland explained. “So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it’s a nice little set piece in the movie.”

Uncharted Star Talks Crazy Stunt

While the Uncharted star is no stranger to stunts, Holland said he and Wahlberg performed some challenging feats.

“The plane sequence from this movie is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Just months of hard work, hanging off of these boxes, being pushed and thrown and dragged by wires, and smashed into boxes and falling off of boxes, losing your grip,” Holland explained. “All of us tore our hands up… you’re hanging on to these ropes, and it gets to a point where you just can’t hang on anymore. You’re trying to! And you let go, and you cut your hands up. We had bangs and bruises and tears all over the place.”

The risk definitely paid off. Uncharted is a reasonable box office hit, with $139 million against a $120 million budget. Additionally, Sony appears to be open to creating a franchise.

It is Presidents Day in America, but we are open in most places around the world today and we have another global triumph to celebrate,” said Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman. “With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company.”

