The axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing in England will cause uncertainty, anxiety and hardship, according to unions and charities.Boris Johnson set out the Government’s strategy for “living with Covid” on Monday as he hailed the development of vaccines and treatments for coronavirus as “possibly the greatest national effort in our peacetime history”.But the Prime Minister said “we should be clear that the pandemic is not over”, warning “there may be significant resurgences”.Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said the Omicron wave is “still high”, adding that new variants are anticipated, with some...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO