The biological research sector has always been shrouded with secrecy, largely to help researchers protect their work before it was ready for public consumption. This may have been a necessary evil in the past. Still, skepticism and conspiracy theories in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have worked to undermine the public’s confidence in biological research. As the pandemic continues to run its course, what can lab managers do to increase public and private trust in their research?

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO