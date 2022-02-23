ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hollywood Unlocked Quadruples Down on Reports of the Queen’s Death

By Ashley Shannon Wu
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 3:00 p.m.: Jason Lee has deleted the Instagram grid post asserting that the Queen is dead and his plans to attend the DONDA concert are alive. Also, a source told Buzzfeed that they believe someone confused late Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan with the monarch...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Untangling the Drama Behind Queen Elizabeth II's Death Hoax

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19 UPDATE: Hollywood Unlocked's CEO is sharing new details about its reporting regarding Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Jason Lee said he felt confident to report the monarch's death after hearing the news "directly" from a wedding guest of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Jason said that a guest close to the Queen received a phone call, "reacted emotionally to a few people, and those few people were informed that that's what happened."
WORLD
buzzfeednews.com

A Misunderstanding About Queens Of The Stone Age May Have Caused Hollywood Unlocked’s Shocking (And False) Claim That Queen Elizabeth Died

Jason Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, remained confident on Wednesday in his sourcing that Queen Elizabeth had died because, as he’s said, he has never been wrong. Of course, that’s not what happened, and BuzzFeed News has confirmed that the Queen spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone Wednesday. Still, the CEO of the blog, known for pop culture scoops with a focus on LA and Black celebrities, was sure that he had broken news ahead of every outlet on the planet and bypassed Buckingham Palace’s carefully choreographed plans for revealing the death of a monarch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Edward Enninful
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Clinton
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Hollywood#Textbooks#British Royal Family
Black Enterprise

‘Bel-Air’s’ Carlton Character Hits Back at Online Trolls Who Call Him ‘Ugly’

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has easily become one of the most well-received new scripted series on the market. Bel-Air has risen up the popularity ranks with its more serious adaption of the iconic ’90s sitcom. The new show introduces a lineup of new star talent including Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Adrian Holmes as the beloved Uncle Phil.
TV & VIDEOS
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken'

Elton John and David Furnish have taken to social media to share a moving statement in support of Ukraine. Sharing the same picture, which features the country's blue and yellow flag, the stars wrote: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
CELEBRITIES
Forbes

Gossip Site Still Spreading False Rumor Of Queen's Death

False rumors about Queen Elizabeth’s death swirled on the internet Wednesday as gossip site Hollywood Unlocked claimed to report “exclusive news” that the queen had died, and then refused to retract the story—here’s a breakdown on the spread of the unsubstantiated claim. Key Facts. Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

Rapper Blueface arrested in Hollywood: reports

It has not been a good day for rappers out in California because hours after news of Kodak Black getting shot comes a report that Blueface was arrested in Hollywood. According to The Source, the rapper was in Hollywood with expired plates which led to police pulling him over. The Source reported that they then ran Blueface’s driver license and that came back suspended which led to a voluntary search of the car in which “officers uncovered a handgun in the car’s center console.”
HOLLYWOOD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy