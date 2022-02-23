ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Where in the World Does Our Oil Come From?

By Jim Maurice
UNDATED -- As oil prices continue to rise, so does the price we have to pay when we fill up at the local gas station. Patrick DeHaan is the Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy. He says tensions between Russia and Ukraine impact us because the global oil market is one...

