ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

General Electric Stock Pressured; Chart Shows Must-Hold Support

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

It’s not surprising that General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company Report stock has been under pressure over the past few days and that's before we take into account the recent stock market volatility.

In late January, GE stock suffered a large spill, trading lower on earnings. Guidance was an issue and so was the fourth-quarter revenue miss.

However, the decline gave bulls an excellent dip-buying opportunity. Shares bottomed over a three-day stretch, wicking off the $88 area each day before turning higher and rallying back over $100.

Then last week, the company clarified its outlook due to supply chain issues, which again weighed on the stock with shares falling almost 6% that day.

Given the action both in General Electric’s business and in the overall market, it’s a surprise that the stock is not lower.

That brings up the chart, which shows some interesting support levels to keep an eye on.

Trading GE Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGJ5g_0eMxONj700
Daily chart of General Electric stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

In December, GE stock bottomed at $88.17 and had a robust upside bounce. However, notice the change in character we saw at the 200-day moving average.

This moving average was support in the third and fourth quarters before failing in November. Then when General Electric was rallying in early January, this measure was resistance.

The change in character is being noted as: Selling the rips rather than buying the dips and prior support turning into current resistance.

We’re currently looking at back-to-back inside days, with an inside day meaning that the day’s range is completely contained within the prior day’s range.

If the stock breaks below the prior day’s low and can’t quickly reclaim it, that could lead to an inside-and-down day, (which is just breaking the prior day’s low following an inside day).

In any event, the larger downside rotation potential sits with last week’s low of $91.92. A break of this level and failure to reclaim it puts GE stock in a weekly-down rotation.

In that case, the must-hold support level that’s referenced in the story’s headline is at $88.

That’s where the stock bounced from in December and it’s the post-earnings support zone from January.

To break below $88 opens the door to more downside, particularly if the overall market can’t find its footing. In that scenario, it could put the 50% retracement in play down near $81.50.

On the upside, a move over $95 puts the 10-day, 21-day and 50-day moving averages in play. Look to see if these moving averages are active resistance. Above them puts downtrend resistance in play (blue line), followed by the 200-day.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Electric Vehicles Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Growing global acceptance makes EV stocks ones to hold onto for years. Patient investors should be handsomely rewarded by the long-term growth potential of this quartet. Electric cars have become so commonplace that it's hard to still view them as a technology that's only still getting its bearings. For much of their existence they've needed government assistance through tax credits to drum up demand from car buyers, and in some instances that's still the case with the federal government still handing out up to $7,500 in credits for purchases.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Coinbase Continues to Buy Crypto Even as Market Struggles

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase (COIN) had a strong fourth quarter and fiscal year by any measure, but the depression in the crypto market has investors and even the company's C-suite searching for answers. Coinbase's nearly 30% year to date decline has even outpaced the crypto markets nearly 20% drop over...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric#Ge Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Dollar General's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Time to Bet on DraftKings Stock? Charts Suggest Caution

Traders who were betting on DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report ahead of earnings will be disappointed with Friday’s near-20% decline. The company beat consensus expectations for earnings, but guidance was not enough to conjure up a bullish reaction. That’s despite the stock already being down 70% ahead of the report.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Russia Sanctions, Week Ahead, BP, Warren Buffett and New York Ending Covid Mandates - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, February 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slump As Russia Extends Ukraine Invasion, West Doubles-Down on Sanctions. U.S. equity futures slumped lower Monday, while oil prices tested fresh 2014 highs amid a broader rally in commodities prices, as fighting between Russia and the Ukraine entered its fifth day and western world leaders moved to isolate Moscow from the global financial system.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

General Electric's Profit Drivers And Path To Rebirth

General Electric Company will break up into three separate companies. You probably have heard that General Electric (GE) announced a plan to break up into three separate companies. Nothing is set to begin until early 2023. And spinning off the healthcare division is anticipated to be the first move. Then after that, the energy unit will follow. What’s left after the healthcare and energy spinoff (primary aviation assets) will be the third standalone company and carry on the GE name.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

General Electric: Stuck In A Perpetual Restructuring

It's been roughly three weeks since General Electric (GE) published fourth-quarter earnings, giving investors plenty of time to digest yet another quarter of dropping revenues. Despite General Electric's clarification of projected spin-offs in 2023 and 2024, the company's seemingly constant reorganization has driven investors down. I believe the stock will face significant challenges in the immediate term, and investors may wish to explore elsewhere for alternative investment opportunities.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Chart Of The Week - The Fed Vs. The Stock Market

Risk assets likely come under pressure (if history is a guide) as the Fed starts hiking rates. Fed Sweet Spot Indicator: Rate hikes, all else equal, tend to be bad for risk assets in that it incrementally removes monetary tailwinds, raises the discount rate used in valuations, reduces the equity risk premium, raises the odds of a recession, and overall - sends a signal to investors that the game is changing.
STOCKS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Beyond Meat Stock: Buy the Dip? The Chart Holds a Clue.

It has not been a very smooth ride for Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report lately. The stock has been getting thrashed as volatility in the market remains high. Even worse, a bear market in growth stocks has really made life tough for investors in the El Segundo, Calif., producer of plant-based meat.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
TheStreet

What's on Goldman's List of Top Defensive Stocks?

With the Russia-Ukraine war injecting major volatility into the equity market, you might be considering a move into defensive stocks. Here is a list from Goldman Sachs of defensive names that have a long history of beating the overall market, as cited by CNBC. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

Investment manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy and sell stocks as volatility rules the equity market. In recent days she had been unloading the stock of data-mining company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. And on Friday she sold the last holdings of Palantir in three Ark exchange-traded funds, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. Ark left minuscule Palantir positions in its other three funds after Friday’s selling.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Zoom Video Earnings Preview: Buy or Sell the Results?

The situation in growth stocks has been harrowing lately. In the case of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, the stock suffered an 80% peak-to-trough decline before the recent bounce. It’s not alone, either. Many companies have now seen their stock prices decline by...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
82K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy