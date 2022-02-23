ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t expect the Fed to slow rate hikes just because of the midterms

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 16 to try to put a lid on inflation. That much we know. The only question is whether the Fed will boost rates by a quarter of a percentage point or a half-point. Right...

Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Hikes And Recessions

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates six times this year for a total of 150 basis points, a faster increase than previously predicted, according to a research report from the bank on Thursday. Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong...
BUSINESS
WOKV

Fed officials agree on a March rate hike but little else

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A worsening inflation picture has touched off a range of opinions from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers about just how fast they should raise interest rates beginning at their next meeting in March. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis,...
BUSINESS
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fed's Daly Advocates for a ‘Measured' Approach as Rate Hike Expectations Rise

The Federal Reserve should be measured in its path to raise interest rates, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Sunday. "History tells us with Fed policy, that abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect on the very growth and price stability we're trying to achieve," Daly said.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed's Bullard Maintains Stance For 1% Rate Hike By July

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard announced last week that he had become significantly more hawkish following the hottest inflation reading in almost 40 years. He was calling for a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings. He didn't waver from his stance Monday morning.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed officials see accelerated US rate hikes

Faced with stubbornly high inflation, US central bankers are considering an accelerated schedule for raising the benchmark borrowing rate, according to minutes of their latest meeting released Wednesday.  They "anticipated that it would soon be appropriate to raise" the policy rate, according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
Business
Federal Reserve
Economy
Politics
International Business Times

Fed's Kashkari: 'Let's Not Overdo It' On Fed Rate Hikes

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday it's 'appropriate' for the U.S. central bank to take steps to normalize monetary policy to deal with high inflation, but warned against raising rates too fast or too far. "My caution to my colleagues, and to myself, is, 'let's not overdo...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fed officials push back on rapid interest rate hikes

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Federal Reserve should start raising interest rates next month to help rein in too-high inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Friday. But he added that the rate hikes may not have to begin with as big a bang as some have suggested.
BUSINESS
WMDT.com

Former Labour Sec. Critiques Fed Rate Hike

DELMARVA- The Federal Reserve is coming under fire from critics about its decision to raise rates to combat inflation. Former Labor Secretary under the Clinton Administration Robert Reich in an interview with CNN warned against raising rates, pointing to previous times the fed has raised rates to cut consumer prices, the effects lasted longer than anticipated and resulted in more job loss.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Economists Expect 9 Consecutive Fed Rate Hikes

JPMorgan economists have updated their projections on Federal Reserve interest hikes, and now expect nine consecutive rate increases, to 2.25%, by March 2023. What Happened:The bank’s economists said that the U.S. inflation reading of 7.5% in January, which outpaced December’s 7% rate, came as a surprise. “We now no longer see deceleration from last quarter’s near-record pace,” the economists wrote.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Don’t expect higher savings rates anytime soon

Interest rates are likely to begin rising this year, and that should be good news for savers — right?. Probably not right away. The Federal Reserve is expected to begin increasing borrowing costs in March and, perhaps, several more times this year. But deposit rates paid to savers will probably rise at a much slower pace, analysts say. So you should not expect to see significantly higher rates on your emergency savings stash anytime soon.
SEATTLE, WA
Benzinga

Can Fed Rate Hikes Reverse Shifts In Demand?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CME Group's Chief Economist discusses the massive shift in demand from services to manufactured goods caused supply chain issues, spiking inflation to 7.5%. Watch the full video on the CME...
BUSINESS
WWL-AMFM

Business: Fed rate hike unclear

The outlook for Fed rate hikes after March may become less clear if Russia continues its incursion into Ukraine. That’s because the tensions have pushed up the price of oil and gasoline, and it’s consumers who drive about 70% of the
ECONOMY

