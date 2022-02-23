YOU HEARD IT HERE

World War I critics called that Wilson’s war. World War II critics called that Roosevelt’s war.

Korean War critics called that engagement Truman’s war. Vietnam War critics called that Kennedy’s and Johnson’s war.

And critics today are calling the Ukraine crisis [potentially] Biden’s war.

Bottom line, my friends, all these are freedom’s war.

It shouldn’t go unnoticed that all the presidents above are Democrats, even so it would be unfair to say Republicans never supported major U.S. conflicts that served to protect the rights of the oppressed and to fight for their freedom.

Then and now, factions in our nation have sought to derail conflicts abroad, suggesting we have plenty of things to concern us at home. Our nation has never been perfect and altogether free from social and cultural problems at home, some even quite daunting.

Yet, we cannot wait to make sure our own house is perfectly in order before we reach out to aid other nations who desperately need our help.

Americans may not fight on the front lines of that coming battle, but we likely will suffer some economic consequences from it — including higher gas prices at home.

So, should Putin invade and conflicts erupt, with the resulting U.S. and European sanctions brought to bear, don’t bellyache about having to spend more at the pump.

It’s the price for freedom that we must be willing to pay.

My friend and former colleague Bob Bergland shared his observations about Ukraine in the last three issues of The Reporter. For that, we are indebted.

I found additional details about Ukraine that I earlier missed. These have helped me understand even better why Putin is so intent on this bald-faced intimidation and poised invasion of Ukraine.

Sources report that Putin is demanding the West pulls all NATO forces back to the line before the Warsaw Pact fell apart. You may recall that the Warsaw Pact was a Soviet-era treaty with Central and Eastern European counties to serve as counterweight to NATO.

The former Warsaw Pact nations that are now members of NATO include the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.

That these countries should be pushed out of NATO because bully Putin is demanding so is absurd and invites a return to the Cold War with a reinvigorated Soviet Union. It seems clear that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine — a nation that might have aligned itself with NATO — is only his first step.

His goal ultimately is to reacquire control over and alliance with former Warsaw Pact nations. That we cannot allow to happen.

Marvelous Makenzie!

We join the community in congratulating Makenzie Kurre in her unprecedented performance at the state swimming meet last week. Two gold medals and a new state record in the 100-yard freestyle gives her — and us — plenty of bragging rights.

At the same time, we cannot ignore the success of Savannah wrestlers Gage Schottel and Cooper Burnsides, both of whom won medals at state and bring honor to themselves, to Savannah R-3 and to our community.

What’s exciting about all three athletes is that we should see more of their excellent performances, since Kurre and Shottel are juniors and Burnsides is a freshman.

Lots of things going on at R-3. As you may have noted on our front page, Savannah has a new head football coach. Anthony Hays comes to us from Branson, but actually he and his wife are just returning home. She is a graduate of Benton High School, and earlier in his career, Hays coached a winning team at King City, Missouri.

Other news from R-3 are the resignations of Principal Sarah Portenier and Vice Principal Chris Holcomb. We had heard reasons why Holcomb is leaving — a job as superintendent even in a small school district is a lure few administrators can resist.

However, we haven’t heard squat about Portenier’s departure. We had heard scuttlebutt about her ranting at teachers a few weeks back, but that seems unlikely a reason, more likely a symptom of whatever may be involved there.

And, still hanging are questions about the resignation a few weeks back of head football coach Kevin Kopecky. The rumor mill is quick to crank out reasons, but so far no one is talking on the record. After all, “it’s a personnel issue” is easy to share and hard to penetrate.

Wife Janet and I had a yummy-swell time at the Savannah Lions Club chili/soup/bingo night at the American Legion last Saturday.

Yes, I did have my fill of Bertha Caldwell’s vegetable beef soup and snagged the last cinnamon roll in a pan baked by Mary Nold — thanks to Vance Vanderwerken, but what I particularly enjoy about such gatherings is the “family reunion” atmosphere it has.

We visited with quite a few folks we hadn’t seen in too long.

A similar opportunity awaits us all this Friday, Feb. 25, when the Andrew County Rotary Club hosts — wait for it — a chili/soup/bingo night at the Clasbey Center. Dinner is 6-7 p.m., and bingo runs 7-9 p.m.

Filing for the August primary election began Tuesday and ends March 29. We’ve had several candidates stop by for interviews and photographs, while others have sent along news releases. Look for coverage in next week’s Savannah Reporter.

Our main concern is that voters have choices up and down the ballot. When only one person is running for an office, that’s not a choice.

Instead, it’s take it or leave it.

