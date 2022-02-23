Twenty-two cases of Girl Scout cookies — that’s 264 boxes — have taken up space in Tiffany Crawford’s living room since they were delivered Feb. 5. This Sunday, Feb. 27, she plans on having them all gone. That’s the day that her Girl Scout Troop 2204 will have a drive-up cookie booth at the Girl Scout Cabin in Messick Park, […]

