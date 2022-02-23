The public should be aware of various fraud schemes related to COVID, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General Individuals are using testing sites, telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms and door-to-door visits to perpetrate COVID-related scams. Some are offering COVID services in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. However, the […]

The post Government warns public about scams related to COVID first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .